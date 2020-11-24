DA sets SRP for basic food, other items

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has issued new suggested retail prices (SRPs) for 14 prime commodities including beef and lowland and highland vegetables following a Luzon-wide price freeze imposed by the government as a result of the recent destructive typhoons.

SRP prices of beef is P380 per kilo and beef brisket P300/kilo.

The new government prices for bitter gourd (ampalaya); beans (sitaw); pechay and carrots is P80 per kilo while squash and chayote is P30 and eggplant, cabbage and pechay (Baguio) is P60.

White potato should be sold at P70 while tomato and habitchuelas (Baguio beans) P100.

Earlier, the government came out with suggested prices for fish, pork and other basic needs.

Covered by the price freeze were milkfish (cage-cultured) which was P169 per kilo; tilapia (pond-cultured, fresh-chilled) – P120; round scad or galunggong (imported) – P180.

Pork (pigue/kasim) was P260; pork (liempo) – P280; chicken (whole) – P130.

Sugar (refined) was P50; sugar (brown) – P45; red onion (fresh) – P100; garlic (fresh, imported) – P100; rice (imported): special – P52; premium – P43; well-milled – P38;

The price of rice (local): special was P53; premium – P45; well-milled – P40 while chicken egg (medium) was P6.50 per piece and cooking oil (1 liter) – P50.

Secretary William Dar said that Administrative Circular 16 which he signed on November 20 was issued to manage prices amid tightened supply and in order “to not aggravate the current difficulties of the Filipino people who are affected by the pandemic and the series of calamities.

Jocelyn Cabungcal Duro of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan who manages a small talipapa business on Road 2, Minuyan Proper said that the recent typhoons have huge impacts on prices of basic needs especially on vegetables.

“Ang ampalaya ngayon napakamahal, parang hindi malapitan kaya hindi na ako kumuha,. . . ganun din ang sitaw at pechay, lalo na ang kamatis, kailangan mo naman sumunod sa SRP baka makasuhan ka, “ she told this writer.

Secretary Dar warned profit-hungry traders who take advantage of the situation that they will be charged if found manipulating supply, hoarding and jacking up prices.

“Any person or entity violating the Price Act shall be charged accordingly, with fines ranging from P5,000 to P2 million, and imprisonment of not less than five years but not more than 15 years,” the DA chief said.

