Danao leads NCRPO covid-19 awareness drive in Metro

LED by Brigadier General Vicente D. Danao Jr., the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) is pressing its COVID-19 awareness drive in Metro Manila to help prevent the further spread of the deadly virus in the metropolis which remains the center of COVID transmission in the country.

Brig. Gen. Danao said that they are pressing their simultaneous information drive on Coronavirus Awareness Response Empowerment or C.A.R.E. which is in line with their Kaagapay Ko, Tapat, May Tapang at Malasakit Para Sa Mamamayan program.

The C.A.R.E. program was initially launched by Philippine National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas when he was still the NCRPO director. It aims to instill to the public all Department of Health protocols and other information to help combat the spread of the unseen killer virus.

This week, Danao joined the C.A.R.E. program in Barangays 105 and 128 in Tondo, Manila and in Baseco Compound where some of the country’s ‘poorest of the poor’ resides.

The program was followed by a lecture on the present crime situation in the concerned barangays as well as crime prevention safety tips, lecture on illegal drugs and the government’s continuing effort to help end communist armed conflict.

As an early Christmas gift, Brig. Gen. Danao and Manila Police District director, Brig. Gen. Leo M. Francisco also led the distribution of health kits and food packs to about 400 participants.

“Ito po ay mula sa pinagbuklod buklod na sweldo ng ating mga kapulisan upang makapamahagi ng pamasko sa ating mga kababayan. Pagdamutan ninyo po ang nakayanan ng Team NCRPO sapagkat napakarami pa ng pagbabahagian natin na nasa higit na dalawampung barangay. Sana ay makatulong ang mga dala namin, kahit na maliit, sa pang araw araw ninyong pangangailangan,” said Danao.

An MPD Fitness Team also spiced up the activity by giving some dance performance to entertain the crowd amid the new normal.

During his talk to the people, Danao encouraged them to help them in their fight against criminality and corruption by testing the NCRPO text hot line numbers Isumbong Kay RD NCRPO O915- 888-9181 for GLOBE and 0999-901-8181 for SMART.

Any inquiries, complaints or confidential information that can be used for crime prevention, crime solution and control are welcome in the NCRPO hotlines, Danao said.

