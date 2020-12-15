Deliver-E eliminates middlemen in distribution of food supply

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDDLEMEN in the distribution of food supplies across the nation will now be eliminated with the implementation of the Deliver-E, a digital platform wherein buyers can directly access agricultural products and other basic food items.

The project, which was officially launched last Monday, is a joint project of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) with collaboration with private sector partners, farmer cooperatives, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Deliver-E is a modernized marketing process connecting food producers to consumers without the unnecessary trading layers. With this, products are sold fresh at low prices.

Deliver-E operates through a sophisticated blockchain technology developed by a Filipino tech startup, Insight Supply Chain Solutions (InsightSCS) that integrates related e-commerce and logistics application services from consolidation point to central warehousing facility, and then to last-mile delivery services to reach end-clients.

DA Secretary William Dar said that with the sheer size of agricultural supply chains, only a multi-stakeholder approach to their management could free up the bottlenecks.

The launch was highlighted by a multi-stakeholder commitment pledge signing to upscale the agriculture value chain and improve overall food security in the country even beyond the COVID-19 crisis.

“This event sparks hope that many heads are coming together to assist key supply chain players with their technological needs and constraints,” Dar added.

During the launching, Dar pledged that the DA will hold to its commitment to the project by keeping to the targets it has set for the agriculture sector under Plant, Plant, Plant, and as part of the agency’s usual responsibilities.

“Online is the new byword of food security. We are fully embracing the digitalization of the agriculture sector as we journey towards the 4th Industrial Revolution, or Agriculture 4.0,” he said.

For his part, DTI Secretary Mon Lopez said that the initiative is part of the strategy of the national government to enable Filipinos to adjust to the New Normal.

“Let us try to create a Better Normal where all Filipinos can enjoy the fruits of our country’s inclusive growth and shared prosperity for all,” he said.

He added that even beyond the pandemic situation, Deliver-E’s technology is deemed as one of the key sustainable solutions to improve the Philippines’ agriculture value chain, making the country more food-secure while improving the lives of every Filipino farmer.

Publication Source : People's Tonight