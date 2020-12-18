DHSUD: Report real estate scammers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is calling on all housing stakeholders, particularly local government units (LGUs), to synchronize efforts in running after real estate scammers.

This, after DHSUD Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario received report that an ongoing massive development project in Baguio City has no permit from the LGU and not registered with DHSUD-Cordillera Administrative Region.

The housing czar immediately ordered an investigation of the project and warned of the issuance of a cease and desist order, if necessary, against the developer of the property that was very visible from the Luna Terraces Permaculture Community he inaugurated on Wednesday along with Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

Last week, four alleged real estate scammers were arrested in a joint operation conducted by DHSUD and NBI in Cavite.

“We must report scammers. We must report illegal construction of any housing project and we must report brokers and salespersons without license or permit to be brokers or salespersons,” Del Rosario said.

“Ang kailangan lang po natin diyan, tignan ‘yung project kung meron silang accreditation from the Department of Human Settlements and if they have a license to sell, kung wala po ‘yan illegal ang project,” the housing czar added.

According to the DHSUD chief, illegal projects pose many ill effects such as having a sub-standard quality, as well as fraudulent titles or documents.

“So kailangan po natin ang partnership between the national and local governments, para magawa ang tamang implementasyon. Ang problema natin sa walang permit or walang lisensya, maaaring sub-standard ang kanilang ginagawang housing project. ‘Pagka po may accreditation at license to sell, hindi po nila magagawa na sub-standard yung project,” Del Rosario said.

The housing czar stressed that DHSUD has an ongoing intensified campaign against real estate scammers or “kolorums” to protect unsuspecting real property buyers from being victimized.

“Yan po ang kampanya ngayon ng Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, to protect the interest of our partner-developers and the legitimate contractors nation-wide,” Del Rosario stressed.

He urged the general public to immediately inform the department and the LGU about bogus real estate and housing projects.

Del Rosario also reiterated that all housing projects under the administration of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte are of good-quality. “Let me assure you that all housing units and projects under the Duterte administration are of good quality yet affordable,” he stressed.

