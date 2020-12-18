Home>News>Nation>DILG targets zero firecracker casualty

DILG targets zero firecracker casualty

Joel dela Torre19

WITH no firecracker-related incidents reported in the country two weeks into the traditional New Year revelry, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has urged the public to go for zero injuries in line with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)’s “Oplan Paalala: Iwas Paputok” program.

Welcoming the next year with a bang, is the Filipinos’ way of celebrating the occasion believing that the practice drives away bad spirits.

According to DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, on top of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the department’s goal is to go for zero firecracker-related injuries this year.

“It is the tradition of Filipinos to usher in the New Year with fireworks as families indulge in their media noche (New Year’s Eve feast). However, the pandemic and the new normal entails adjustments to ensure everyone is safe at home together,” Malaya said.

The DILG official also appealed to the Filipino people to give discipline priority for a safe family and secured country.

“Ito po ang ating regalo’t ambag para iwas peligro at mapayapang pagsalubong ng bagong taon,” he said.

BFP Senior Insp. Bayani D. Zambrano warned that any form of fireworks display will be prohibited.

He said the only exception are community fireworks shows in designated areas set by the local government units (LGUs) .

“Patuloy po tayong gumagawa ng information campaign bawat barangay pinapasok natin ‘yan. Umiikot ang mga bumbero natin upang ipaalala sa komunidad na dapat po tayong umiwas sa mga bagay na nagsasanhi ng sunog,” the BFP official said.

Malaya said this time, the zero casualty target is attainable noting that there were only four fire-cracker related incidents reported from December 31 to January 1 of this year, a significant drop from previous years.

He said that based on data from the PNP, 307 firecracker-related incidents nationwide were recorded in January 2019 which is 67 percent lower than the 929 recorded incidents in 2016. In 2018, there were 449 incidents while in 2017, there were 652.

“There has been a steady decline for the past three years and we can sustain that trend if we remain persistent with our efforts to implement laws and regulations on the use of firecrackers such as Republic Act 7183 and Executive Order No. 28,” Malaya said.

Among the prohibited fireworks are: Piccolo, Watusi, Giant Whistle Bomb, Giant Bawang, Large Judas Belt, Super Lolo, Lolo Thunder, Atomic Bomb, Atomic Bomb Triangulo, Pillbox, Boga, Kwiton, Goodbye Earth, Goodbye Bading, Hello Columbia, and Goodbye Philippines.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Avatar
Joel dela Torre

Suggested Articles
Nation

MRT, LRT allowed to increase passengers

Jun I. Legaspi
DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade has instructed the DOTr railways sector to gradually increase the maximum passenger capacity
Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) as they sit down for their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. Saul Loeb, AFP/File
World

Kim Jong Un showed off executed uncle’s headless body: Trump

People's Journal
SEOUL - The headless body of Kim Jong Un's executed uncle was displayed to senior North Korean officials, US President
Isko Moreno
Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna lead the signing of the ordinance protecting the rights of the LGBTQI with Majority Floorleader Joel Chua and Lei Lacuna (extreme left), sectoral representative and chairman of the Liga ng mga Barangay. Photo by JERRY S. TAN
Metro

Isko signs LGBTQI protection law

Itchie G. Cabayan
MANILA Mayor Isko Moreno signed into law an ordinance aimed at providing full protection for the rights of lesbians, gays,
Isko Moreno
Mayor Isko Moreno scolds carnapping suspect Jeffrey Rodriguez who was arrested in Bulacan. (JERRY S. TAN)
Metro

Isko warns criminals: Hahabulin namin kayo

Itchie G. Cabayan
“HUWAG kayo gagawa ng krimen sa Maynila, dahil puyat ang ikamamatay ninyo.” This warning was issued by Mayor Isko Moreno,