DOH suggests anti-COVID Christmas gifts

AS Christmas holidays, traditionally a time for gift-giving, draws near, the Department of Health suggested better gift alternatives that can help prevent COVID-19 transmissions.

Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III said it is better to give face masks and face shields and other or alternatives to traditional Christmas gifts, adding that if you love your family, keep them safe and healthy.

“The number of daily new COVID-19 cases may be on the downward trend but we should not let our guard down, especially now that the holidays are upon us,” he said.

Duque further said that even if the government is now looking at several vaccine candidates and talking to several bilateral and multilateral partners, the country is still far from being safe.

“When planning for the holiday gift-giving, think of ligtas na regalo – which gifts can make them safe. One thing we recommend are face masks which may serve as a constant reminder to the recipient to wear one,” he pointed out.

Aside from face masks and face shields, healthy food and fruits, exercise gadgets or equipment that promote physical activity and help improve body resistance against diseases may also be given as holiday presents. Moreover, DOH also encourages do-it-yourself gifts to limit in-store shopping.

“This Christmas, let us be creative by providing our loved ones with gifts that promote a healthy lifestyle or can help improve their health condition. When giving gifts to kids, always ensure that it is safe for them and check the warning label on kids’ toys. We can also give DIY gifts that will not require us to go shopping, like handmade cards, arts and crafts, or a video. Such gifts make it more personal and also keep you from going to crowded places, thus reducing the risk of acquiring or transmitting the virus. After all, a safer holiday celebration is the best gift we can give to our loved ones,” the health chief stressed.

Publication Source : People's Journal