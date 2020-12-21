DOJ to watch closely Tarlac shooting case; senators decry slays

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TO ensure that justice is served, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday said that the Department of Justice will closely monitor the case of a Parañaque City policemen wgi shot dead a mother and son during an altercation in Paniqui, Tarlac.

“I am disturbed that altercations like that in the subject incident could suddenly lead to deaths of persons. As soon as the local police has filed the appropriate charges, the prosecutor’s office will conduct a preliminary investigation to determine probable cause.”

“The Department of Justice will closely monitor developments in this case and ensure that justice is done,” Guevarra vowed.

Nuezca and the Gregorios are residents of Purok 2 in Barangay Cabayaoasan in Paniqui town.

The two families were allegedly involved in a property right-of-way dispute, but the shooting incident stemmed from the firing of a PVC cannon or boga by the Gregorios.

The shooting incident was caught on camera and the video is now viral on social media.

Netizens are seeking justice for the Gregorios, calling for the end of police brutality and impunity in the Philippines.

‘Show no mercy’

Senators condemned the brutal killing of a mother and son by a police officer in Paniqui, Tarlac.

Former PNP chief and now Senator Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson urged the police force to show no mercy against Police Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca, a member of the Paranaque City Police.

“If what’s on video tells the whole story, I enjoin the Philippine National Police leadership to show no mercy. They should spare no effort to make sure that he rots in jail. He’s the last policeman that they need in the force,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon called the incident as “pure evil.”

“This is pure evil. That devil who committed an evil act in front of his own daughter deserves to rot in jail. I have no words to describe his unspeakable act. He should spend Christmas and a lifetime in jail,” Drilon said.

“So long as the culture of impunity exists in the country, and when there is a system that rewards misdeeds instead of punishing them, police abuses and violence will continue. Impunity breeds trigger-happy cops,” the Senate Minority leader added.

For his part, Senator Risa Hontiveros asked what future awaits the Filipinos.

“Saan papunta ang lipunan natin? If a law enforcer & father can feel so invincible that he thinks it’s his right to murder an unarmed mother & her son.

W/o missing a heartbeat.Infront of his child.Shot them in the heads.Binaril pa yung bangkay dalawang beses,” Hontiveros said in a social media comment.

Senator Kiko Pangilinan, meanwhile, said the incident is a result of condoning the abusive actions of policemen.

“Nakakagalit ang pangyayari. Yan ang resulta kapag kinukunsinti o hindi pinaparusahan ang mga pulis na abusado at tiwali. Hihintayin natin ang ang pagkondena ng Administrasyon ang pangyayari at tiyakin na mapaparusahan sa halip na kinukunsinti o pino promote pa ang mga tiwali at abusadong pulis,”he said.

‘Senseless killings’ denounced

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco called on the leadership of Philippine National Police (PNP) to remind its ranks of the responsible use of weapons.

Velasco is among the members of the House of Representatives who condemned the killing of a mother and her son in Paniqui, Tarlac by a police officer from Paranaque City.

“We share the anguish that many feel about a mother and her son, who were shot dead by a police officer in Paniqui, Tarlac, over the weekend. The public outrage over the incident is totally understandable,” Velasco said.

Velasco asked the PNP to thoroughly investigate the crime and assure the family of justice.

“The incident also highlights the need for the leadership of the PNP to remind its ranks on the proper and responsible use of their weapons and that they should, as much as possible, apply non-violent means at all times. Police officers must be reminded that force and firearms may only be used if other means remain ineffective or without any promise of achieving the intended result,” Velasco added.

Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate described the incident as “senseless killings.”

“This is what happens when the kill, kill, kill culture becomes prevalent and reigning supreme among the police and the military. This is the same system that also enabled this worsening state of impunity that is running amuck in our country,” Zarate said in a statement.

Bayan Muna Rep. Eufemia Cullamat said Nuezca should be charged with appropriate cases.

Justice assured

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año has assured that justice will be given to the family of a mother and son who were shot point blank by a police officer in Panique, Tarlac.

The DILG has condemned the brutal killing which happened less than a week before Christmas and went viral on social media sparking anger among netizens.

According to Año, formal investigation by the PNP and the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) has started.

Año also directed PNP chief General Sinas to extend assistance to the family of the victims.

“We wish to remind all police officers to remain calm at all times, to control their emotions, and to conduct themselves in a manner befitting their position as agents of the law,” the DILG chief said.

While there are these unfortunate and isolated incidents, Año said that the vast majority of the PNP personnel perform their sworn duties everyday with honor and integrity to protect and serve the people.

“The sin of Nuezca is not the sin of the entire Philippine National Police. As we have seen during this pandemic, they place their lives on the line as frontliners in our COVID response,” he added. With Marlon Purificacion, Jester P. Manalastas, Joel dela Torre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Journal