DOLE offers over 21k vacancies in online job fair

MORE than 21,000 overseas and local job opportunities are being offered initially by the labor department in online jobs fair starting this week.

The Balik-trabaho e-jobs and online jobs fair are being mounted by the Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) and the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) with partner agencies coinciding with the 87th anniversary of the Department of Labor and Employment on Tuesday, December 8.

As the economy rebounds and some countries are gradually opening their economies, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III invited jobseekers to take advantage of the online job fair, which offers a wide range of local and overseas vacancies from more than 600 domestic companies and 15 licensed recruitment agencies.

Bello said the labor department is adopting a virtual job fair system in compliance with government restrictions on mass gatherings.

The e-jobs for local placement is being undertaken with the collaboration with digital portal Mynimo.com and the Public Employment Service Offices (PESO) across the country.

There are also career talks with employers and industry leaders aimed to help job applicants find unique opportunities and job vacancies, as well as encourage a better understanding of each company’s work culture.

For overseas jobs, most vacancies are for factory workers, nurses, nursing aides, and care workers.

There are also vacancies for engineers, CAD operators, telecommunications rigging technicians, maintenance technicians, carpenters, foreman, laborers, and building cleaning workers.

Also offered are job vacancies for supervisor, physical fitness coach, cake decorator, cook, food server, restaurant worker, waiter, waitress, counter service staff, and service staff.

The countries of destination are Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, New Zealand, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Myanmar, Jordan, Ivory Coast, Lebanon, Ghana, Micronesia, Turks and Caicos, Palau, Falkland Island, and Bahrain.

Among the participating agencies are Eye Quest International Manpower Services, Inc., Grand Placement General Services Corp., HRD Employment Consultants and Multi-Services Inc., Mabuhay Personnel & Management Services Inc., Power Horizon Int’l. Resources Inc., Rock Solid Manpower Network & Consultancy, Inc., Ruru Global Recruitment Services, Inc., Blue Orion Recruitment Services Corp., and September Star, Inc.

Also participating are Sky Bourne Int’l Inc., SMC Manpower Agency Philippine Company, Uniplan Overseas Employment Inc., 7107 Islands Placement & Promotions Inc., Star Express Placement Inc., and Phil C Agency.

POEA is expecting additional vacancies to come in prior to the online job fair on December 10.

Bello advised jobseekers to be ready with the digital copies of their resume or curriculum vitae and other application requirements, such as certificate of employment for those formerly employed, diploma, and transcript of records.

To access the online job fair on December 10 and 11, applicants may visit the POEA website at www.poea.gov.ph

Applicants should then log-in their credentials to e-registration and click the name of the ongoing job fair. The system will then show the recommended job that matches the applicant’s preference.

If interested, applicants should click the submit button. It will automatically add in their “My Application” option. To see their application details, applicants should click the view button.

To search for other available jobs, applicants may type the position name then click the search button.

Jobseekers may only submit applications during the two-day fair, but they can verify the status of their applications even beyond December 11.

Celebrated every December 8, this year’s commemoration of the DOLE anniversary is observed with the theme, “Ang DOLE sa Ika-87 Taon: Bayanihang Pagtugon sa Hamon ng Bagong Panahon.”