DOLE to battered women: Report abuses

AS the government intensifies its campaign to end Violence Against Women (VAW), the Department of Labor and Employment exhorts women who have been victims of or are suffering from abuses to report their perpetrators to the authorities.

“It is everyone’s commitment and contribution to end violence against women,” Bello said, as he enjoined heads of the labor department’s attached agencies, bureaus, regional offices, and services to gather public support for the campaign.

DOLE noted that due to quarantine measures imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, women may experience different forms of violence and harassment.

“The implementation of the quarantine may have hindered victims as well to seek help, report the abuse, or escape their perpetrators,” Bello said.

Bello thus ordered all DOLE bureaus, services, regional offices, and attached agencies to promote awareness on the forms of violence that women and girls experience and provide them information on laws protecting their rights.

The labor chief also pushed for the promotion of VAW-related services that people can access and avail of and strengthen the prevention and response system on VAW.

Proclamation No. 1172, s. of 2006 and RA No. 10398, s. of 2013 declared November 25 to December 12 of every year as the National Consciousness weeks for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Children

DOLE encourages the public to also visit the campaign page at the Philippine Commission on Women website (https://pcw.gov.ph/2020-18-day-campaign-to-end-violence-against-women/) or contact PCW telephone numbers (02) 8735-1654 loc. 131 / (02) 8735-8509 or email events.pcw@gmail.com.

Through its Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns (BWSC), DOLE takes charge in advancing the welfare and interests of workers in the informal sector, women, young workers, and persons with disabilities.

DOLE has also been awarded by the Philippine Commission on Women the GADTimpala Award as one of the most outstanding gender-responsive agencies and for championing the labor rights of women and promoting their economic empowerment.