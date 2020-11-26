DOT slams mass gathering in Boracay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) yesterday supported the recommendation for the closure of establishments in Boracay found to have violated the prescribed health and safety guidelines.

This, as the DOT slammed the irresponsible mass gathering at the Casa de Arte, Sitio Cagban, Barangay Manoc-Mano in Boracay recently.

In a statement, the DOT supported the recommendation of the Boracay Inter-Agency Rehabilitation Management Group to Malay Mayor Frolibar S. Bautista to close down the erring establishment in view of its lacking of business permit and necessary clearances as determined by the authorities.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat maintains that while the “halloween party” that took place 31 October 2020 involved an establishment that does not require a DOT-accreditation, the DOT strongly reminds the local government, stakeholders as well as guests of the island to strictly observe the duly prescribed health and safety guidelines as determined by the Interagency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) and the BIATF, in the case of the Boracay Island.

“We are appealing to our LGUs to please cooperate with us in the safe and responsible reopening of our tourist destinations. The jobs and livelihoods that were recently restored in these sites will be affected once again if an outbreak occurs in the area due to the LGU’s negligence. We urge our LGUs to please take our health and safety protocols seriously,” said Puyat.

