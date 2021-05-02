DPWH Delivers Support Infra to Healthcare System, Starts 110-Bed Hospital Project at Lung Center

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has stepped up to the challenges posed by COVID-19 by rapidly putting up infrastructure to support the healthcare system for the welfare of the Filipino people.

DPWH Secretary and Chief Isolation Czar Mark A. Villar revealed that as of end of April 2021, the DPWH has built 662 units of various health facilities with 24,513 bed capacity nationwide to support countrywide healthcare demand.

Secretary Villar said that capacity expansion is on-going at the Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP) compound in Quezon Avenue, Quezon City to cope with the increase in number of patients brought by the climb of case for people infected with COVID-19.

Secretary Villar together with his formed DPWH Task Force for Augmentation of Local/Health Facility headed by Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain inspected on Friday, April 30, 2021 the newly started modular hospital project at LCP which is in addition to the one (1) ICU type facility with 16-bed capacity turned over on November 2020.

In his briefing, Undersecretary Sadain said that the on-going project covers the construction of four (4) typical designed with 88 beds and one (1) intensive care unit (ICU) type modular hospital with 22 beds or a total of 110-bed capacity.

The project is extremely significant since the LCP received the most number of patients with respiratory conditions and these five (5) cluster units of off-site hospital will augment existing treatment facility for moderate, severe and critical COVID-19 patients, added Undersecretary Sadain.

Also present during the inspection are members of the DPWH Task Force Technical Working Group namely Director Aristarco Doroy and Assistant Director Edgardo Garces of the Bureau of Construction which supervises and implements the project and Mr. Alejandro H. Tengco of Nationstar Development Corporation.

DPWH has also completed ten (10) modular hospital projects with total capacity of 252 beds for COVID-19 treatment and 60 units of off-site dormitories as temporary shelter of about 1,456 healthcare workers.

