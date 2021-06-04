DSWD Chief leads signing of Anti-Corruption Manifesto

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista holds the Anti-Corruption Manifesto which he signed, together with the other officials of the Agency.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rolando Joselito D. Bautista led the rest of the DSWD management in the signing of the Anti-Corruption Manifesto of the Philippine Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) under the Project Kasangga: Tokhang Laban sa Korapsiyon on May 27.

Launched by the PACC, Project Kasangga is in line with President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s goal of weeding out corruption in government.

Secretary Bautista expressed the Department’s support for the President’s anti-corruption goal, and the anti-corruption initiatives of the PACC. He affirmed that “DSWD is one with the President and PACC in realizing the common objective of achieving a corrupt-free government”.

He lauded the PACC for initiating Project Kasangga which allows various government agencies and offices to unite all good governance and anti-corruption measures through the signing of the Anti-Corruption Manifesto.

He added that the entire leadership of the DSWD, as well as all employees, vow to exert all efforts to uphold the highest work ethics and good governance in all aspect of the Department’s work.

“We will achieve this by instituting more stringent anti-corruption measures within the DSWD and by providing the public accessible platform to report their grievances,” Secretary Bautista further said.

For his part, PACC Chairperson Greco Belgica thanked the DSWD for partnering with the Commission in the fight against corruption led by the President. He reminded everyone that public office is a public trust, thus, every public servant must work together in eliminating all forms of graft and corruption and abuse of power in all government agencies, especially as the society is vulnerable due to the ongoing health crisis.

The PACC chair said that in signing the Anti-Corruption Manifesto and in taking the Oath of Honesty, officials and employees of government agencies affirm their commitment to take active role in the prevention, detection, and resolution of graft and corruption cases within their respective work stations.

The DSWD remains committed to counter corruption at any level in the Department’s different offices to continue to gain public trust and confidence.