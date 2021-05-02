DSWD forges agreement with 38 LGUs for Yakap Bayan Program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In line with the common goal of assisting Recovering Persons who Used Drugs (RPWUDS) towards reintegration to their families and communities, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) signed a Memorandum of Agreement with 38 local government units (LGUs) for the institutionalization of the Yakap Bayan Program (YBP) implementation in their respective localities.

The YBP is a holistic intervention to assist RPWUDs in their recovery journey from surrendering to aftercare, and social reintegration to their families and communities. It entails the provision of aftercare services, such as relapse prevention sessions, counselling sessions, health and fitness therapy, spiritual interventions, and skills training, among others, to improve the well-being and social functioning of RPWUDs.

With the forging of the agreement, the DSWD commits to provide the LGUs with technical assistance and resource augmentation in order to assist them in instituting the YBP to address the needs of the RPWUDs in their localities. Part of the technical assistance is the conduct of orientation, consultation, and various trainings for the YBP program implementers.

The DSWD will also help the LGUs in the provision of appropriate interventions and programs for the RPWUDs as needed, like skills training and livelihood opportunities under the Sustainable Livelihood Program.

Under the agreement, the LGUs shall enact local resolutions in support of the YBP implementation and its sustainability, and allocating funds for the program institutionalization. The funds will support services such as counseling sessions, health and fitness therapy, spiritual interventions, skills training, and capacity-building to ensure successful reintegration of the RPUWDs in their families and communities.

The LGUs shall also establish and strengthen their local Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) to lead in the overall implementation of the program with a multi-disciplinary team and a dedicated social worker who will serve as case manager.

Through the institutionalization of the program in each LGU, the RPWUDs in their locality will have the opportunity to better themselves and become productive members of their community, and even become local leaders.

The 38 LGUs are in Regions I to VI, IX, XI, XII, CAR, and Caraga.

With more LGUs recognizing the need for the YBP, the DSWD hopes that more RPWUDS will be transformed from former drug users to productive members of their families. In implementing the YBP, our nation will be a step closer towards freeing the community from the clutches of illegal drugs.