DSWD sends initial assistance to families affected by Taal Volcano unrest, prepares for more

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rolando Joselito D. Bautista assures provision of assistance to displaced families affected by the Taal Volcanic unrest during the situational briefing with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and Office of Civil Defense.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) sent modular tents to the provinces of Batangas and Cavite for residents who were required to evacuate due to magmatic unrest of the Taal Volcano.

As of the latest report, more than 1,282 persons or 317 families are currently staying in 11 evacuation centers in Batangas province.

The DSWD Central Office has delivered 200 family tents to Batangas Sports Complex, while 500 modular tents were sent at the DSWD IV-CALABARZON warehouse in General Mariano Alvarez (GMA), Cavite on July 1.

Earlier today, DSWD Secretary Rolando Joselito D. Bautista also joined the situational briefing with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) to discuss response measures to assist affected local government units (LGUs).

During the briefing, the Secretary assured that DSWD will provide augmentation assistance in the form of food and non-food items. This is in line with the mandate of the Department as the Food and Non-Food Item (FNFI) Cluster lead of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Based on the report of the Department’s Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB), there are 300 family tents in-transit to Laurel, Batangas. The National Resource Operations Center, the main disaster hub of DSWD, is also preparing to dispatch 1,500 family food packs (FFPs) to Agoncillo, Batangas, 2,000 FFPs to Laurel Batangas, and 10,000 FFPs to Batangas Sports Complex.

As of July 1, 6PM, DSWD has more than P1.1 billion standby and stockpile funds. Of which, more than P169 million is the available Quick Response Fund (QRF). In addition, a total of 306,472 FFPs are strategically prepositioned around the country for augmentation to LGUs.

Lastly, the Department is consistently monitoring the situation of affected local government to ensure the efficient and effective delivery of psychosocial and protective services to disaster-affected families.