DTI chief tests positive for COVID-19

DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez bared Wednesday he tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“I had myself swabbed Sunday after exposure last Tuesday from a person who tested positive,” Lopez told trade reporters in a Viber message.

Lopez said he received his Covid-19 test result Monday, adding he was positive for coronavirus.

The trade chief said he is asymptomatic and is already in full isolation.

While in quarantine, Lopez virtually participated in the Committee on Trade and Industry of the House of Representatives meeting and the Economic Development Cluster Briefing of the Presidential Communications Operations Office Global Media Affairs Wednesday.

He will also give his keynote speech at the Manufacturing Summit 2020. Philippine News Agency