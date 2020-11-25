Duterte meets with Ebrahim in Davao City

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte met with Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Murad Ebrahim and other officials of the interim Bangsamoro government in Davao City on Monday.

According to the official Bangsamoro government Facebook page, Murad briefed Duterte on the Bangsamoro government’s significant accomplishments, including the progress of the priority codes and legislative acts that the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) need to enact.

The meeting also covered the emerging challenges in the peace process and the opportunities for partnership and collaboration in moving forward.

Also present in the meeting were Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, and Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

Ebrahim was accompanied by Executive Secretary Abdulraof Macacua, Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, Cabinet Secretary Mohd Asnin Pendatun, and Attorney General Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba.

Malacañang has yet to issue a statement about the meeting between Duterte and Ebrahim.

The meeting took place after Malacañang said it would review the proposed resolution of the BTA urging Congress to extend the Bangsamoro transition period from 2022 to 2025.

Ebrahim earlier expressed support for the resolution.

“It’s the first time po na narinig itong request na ito. I’m sure the Palace will consider it and will study options,” Roque said in a press briefing last November 19.

The BARMM, an expanded autonomous region created upon the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) in January 2019, is the outcome of the decades-long peace negotiation between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). Currently, the BARMM is under transition.

During the transition period, the interim Bangsamoro government will identify the new structural framework of the BARMM, taking into consideration the existing structure, budget, and other relevant features of the now-defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

The region’s BTA will run the affairs of the ARMM until the new set of regular officials are elected in 2022. Philippine News Agency