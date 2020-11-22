Home>News>Nation>E. Samar town bettor wins P20.4-M Lotto 6/42 jackpot

E. Samar town bettor wins P20.4-M Lotto 6/42 jackpot

People's Tonight18

THE Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Sunday announced that a lone bettor from Guiuan, Eastern Samar won the jackpot in Saturday night’s lotto game.

In an advisory, PCSO General Manager Royina Garma said the winner bagged the P20,398,839.60 jackpot prize in the regular lotto 6/42 draw.

The winning combination was 13-42-03-31-02-22.

Some 25 bettors who guessed five correct numbers won second prize and will receive P25,000 each.

The 6/42 regular lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

To claim his/her check, the bettor must go to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two ID cards.

Garma urged the public to patronize PCSO games to generate more funds which will be used to assist more Filipinos.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.

One of its key programs is the Medical Access Program, which is designed to augment the medical needs of Filipinos nationwide, particularly hospital confinement, chemotherapy, dialysis, and post-transplant medicines.

The program is funded by revenues from PCSO games nationwide. Philippine News Agency

