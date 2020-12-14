Electric post falls, causes power outage in Sampaloc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN electric post fell and caused power outage in Sampaloc,Manila after its hanging cable was dragged by a train the other day.

A vehicle was damaged while the internet connection and power supply were lost in Barangay 349, Old Antipolo Street in Sampaloc, Manila as a result of the incident.

It was learned that at around 10:30 a.m., residents in the area reported that a Manila Electric Company (Meralco) post was lying on the ground and sought assistance from authorities as the online classes of students in the area were being affected by lack of internet connection and power supply.

Meanwhile, a TNVS driver was not able to work when his vehicle was hit and damaged by the said post that fell on the rear portion of his car.

Barangay Chairman Eliza Franco said that an angle being looked at in the probe was that the ones who were in the area recently to fix a power cable did not notice that it was left hanging, so that it was dragged by a moving train, causing the post to fall.

No one was harmed in the incident although Old Antipolo Street in Barangay 349 had to be temporarily closed after the post also hit some houses in the area and while the problem is being fixed.

An investigation is underway to determine who should be held liable for the incident.