Home>News>Nation>Erring DOJ employees should expect stricter ‘punishment’

Erring DOJ employees should expect stricter ‘punishment’

Hector Lawas11

DEPARTMENT of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra warned over the weekend DOJ officials and employees – including those in attached agencies – from engaging in illegal activities.

Guevarra issued the statement following the arrest in an entrapment operation of a DOJ contractual employee for robbery/extortion.

The DoJ is the principal agency mandated to administer criminal justice,” he said.

Thus, any personnel of the DoJ, in whatever capacity or status, who gets involved in criminal activities should expect a stricter treatment under the laws that he is duty-bound to enforce and implement,” Guevarra said.

Just recently, government probers filed formal charges against an employee of the DOJ shortly after his arrest for allegedly demanding a hefty P1 million from a customs broker supposedly for a retired police officer.

Charged with robbery/extortion by the National Bureau of Investigation was Louie Miranda, a contractual employee of the DOJ’s Witness Protection Program.

According to NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin during a press briefing Friday, Miranda was entrapped in an operation last Tuesday inside a coffee shop in Quezon City.

Miranda was caught with marked money from complainant Ramir Gomez.

Lavin said Miranda was allegedly demanding P1 million from customs brokers.

The concurrent NBI spokesperson added that Miranda would even allegedly tell customs brokers that if the P1 million is not paid, “it will be raised to P10 million” next year.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Hector Lawas
Hector Lawas
Court reporter for more than 20 years

Suggested Articles

Spenser Confidential
Spenser Confidential
Concerts and Movies

Netflix Movie Review: Action-comedy ‘Spenser Confidential’ with Marl Wahlberg

Mario Bautista
MARK Wahlberg’s favorite director is obviously Peter Berg as they’ve done several films before, like “Mile 22”, “Deepwater Horizon”, “Patriot’s
Provincial

Housing demands up in Pampanga despite COVID

Bernard Galang
MABALACAT CITY, Pampanga – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, demands for affordable residential units continue to grow in Pampanga, particularly at
Nation

DPWH completes isolation, COVID facilities in metro

Lee Ann P. Ducusin
WITH the National Capital Region still recording the highest cases, the Department of Public Works and Highways fast-tracked the completion
Metro

Inuman nauwi sa patayan!

Melnie Ragasa-Jimena
PINAGBABARIL hanggang sa mapatay ang isang 22-anyos na binata sa harap mismo ng kaniyang kainuman sa loob ng kanilang tahanan