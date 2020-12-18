EU gives aid to Fililpino typhoon victims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE European Union (EU) yesterday said it has delivered more than €6.456 million (P380 million) in humanitarian assistance after Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses devastated Luzon last month.

The EU extended shelter, food and livelihood assistance, health care and access to clean water, safe sanitation and good hygiene worth €2.350 million, while its member states donated more to humanitarian institutions that responded to the calamities.

This assistance is on top of important contributions of the EU and its Member States to the emergency funds of multilateral humanitarian institutions that have responded to the needs created by the typhoons, such as UNOCHA (CERF) and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (DREF), a statement released by the EU said.

Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, Hungary, the Netherlands, and Sweden contributed to the emergency funds of NGOs such as the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, Caritas, and Save the Children Philippines, among others, the EU said.

“The EU and its Member States are known reliable partners of the Philippines in all times, especially in emergency situations,” the EU said.

The union also commended the Philippine government for its typhoon response and recovery efforts.

The EU also employed the Copernicus Space Program, its Earth observation program, before, during, and after the typhoons hit the Philippines.

Publication Source : People's Journal