Ex- bgy. tanod dies while escaping from drug rehab

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 46-YEAR-OLD former barangay tanod died while another one was hurt when they escaped from the Dangal ng Pagbabago Rehabilitation Center on Saturday morning in Bgy. Tagapo, Sta. Rosa City, Laguna.

Sta. Rosa City police chief PLT. Col. Vicente Amante identified the fatality as Ramil Teodoro Vallejo, of Bgy. Aplaya, Wounded was Arvin Ryan Ambatali Alora, 24, of 120 Alumos Subd. Bgy. Sto Domingo, both of Sta. Rosa City, Laguna.

Initial investigation revealed that a security personnel of the Dangal ng Pagbabago Rehabilitation Center reported the escape at 7:57 a.m. on Saturday.

The fatality, a former tanid of Bgy. Aplaya had tested positive for illegal drugs during a random drug test. He was brought to the Dangal ng Pagbabago Rehabilitation Center on June 26, 2020.

The injured escapee was brought to the rehabilitation center on January 16, 2020 by virtue of a court order. Police said he was released to his family for behavior assessment program. However, he was brought back and upon drug test he tested positive for illegal drugs. Thus, he was brought back to the said rehabilitation center on October 16, 2020.

During breakfast last Saturday, the two escapees tried to escape by jumping over the fence.

Alora was able to escape even though he sustained wounds while Vallejo accidentally fell to the ground.

Vallejo was declared dead on arrival at the Santa Rosa Community Hospital.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight