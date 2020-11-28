Home>News>Nation>Ex-PNPA director Gilbert Cruz joins DDB

Ex-PNPA director Gilbert Cruz joins DDB

Alfred P. Dalizon3

PRESIDENT Duterte has appointed newly-retired Police Major General Gilbert DC Cruz as a permanent member of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) with the rank of Undersecretary.

A member of Philippine National Police Academy Class 1986, Cruz was a former Police Regional Office 8 director in Eastern Visayas from August 2017 to May 2018 and went on to head the PRO13 in Caraga region from September 2018 to September 2019.

He went on to become the director of the PNP Directorate for Integrated Police Operations-Northern Luzon where he got his 2nd-star.

Cruz retired this month as director of the PNPA.

DDB chairman, Secretary Catalino S. Cuy welcomed the appointment of Cruz saying,

“his experience as a commendable police officer, leader, and manager will be of great help in ensuring that policies and programs to address the drug problem remain relevant and effective.”

As the new Permanent Member of the DDB, he will form part of the inter-agency body in- charge of creating policies and developing strategies to counter the drug problem as mandated by Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Usec. Cruz’ appointment paper was signed by Duterte last November 24. He will take his oath of office before Cuy next week.

The DDB Secretariat headed by Executive Director and Undersecretary Earl Saavedra assured that preparatory works to ensure the smooth assumption of office of Usec. Cruz to the DDB is being given utmost priority.

Author of the ‘Mamang Pulis’ series and Crame Files | A Journal Group reporter since 1988 and recipient of dozens of national awards from the PNP/DILG/PDEA/DDB/NAPOLCOM and the private sector | Winner of two (2) prestigious Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) for Best Investigative Report | A Finalist for another CMMA Best Investigative Report | A 3-time Journal Group Employee and Top Reporter of the Year

