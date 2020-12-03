Home>News>Nation>FDA chief: COVID-19 shots possible early 2021

FDA chief: COVID-19 shots possible early 2021

Lee Ann P. Ducusin4

THE Food and Drug Administration yesterday said a COVID-19 vaccine may be available in the Philippines in March following the recent developments abroad.

FDA director-general Eric Domingo made the projection a day after the UK approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use.

Domingo said there is information that the US FDA may also grant emergency use authorization (EUA) for the COVID-19 vaccine of Pfizer and Moderna within two weeks.

“Kapag nag-apply po sila dito sa atin maaring by first few weeks of January mayroon na rin po tayong maibigay na emergency use authorization. Baka mapaaga nang kaunti, baka magkaroon ng chance na mga March ay magkaroon na ng bakuna sa Pilipinas,” he said.

The FDA chief said the availability of the vaccines in the Philippines can be as early as January, depending on the production and if supplies will be allotted and immediately delivered to the Philippines.

Asked what COVID-19 vaccine brands would likely be issued an EUA in the country, Domingo surmised that these are the ones which would secure the same first in other countries.

“Ang mauuna siguro ‘yung mga mayroon nang EUA sa ibang bansa katulad ng Pfizer, saka itong Sinovac, Sinopharm, Moderna, AstraZeneca. Ito po ay mga nag-apply na. Kapag nag-apply na po sila sa atin, within 21-28 days ay mabibigayan po natin ng desisyon kung approved or disapproved ang kanilang application,” he said.

On Wednesday, Malacanang announced that President Rodrigo Duterte, through Executive Order 121, has allowed the FDA to issue an EUA for COVID-19 drugs and vaccines.

The Philippines is eyeing to acquire vaccines developed by the United States, China, Russia, and the United Kingdom with the government assuring that the vaccination program is still on track to be implemented by next year.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Lee Ann P. Ducusin
Lee Ann P. Ducusin
B.A. Journalism

Suggested Articles

Allan Velasco
Speaker Lord Allan Velasco
Nation

Velasco looks forward to new era of cooperation between House, Senate

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
SPEAKER Lord Allan Velasco said Thursday he is looking forward to a “new era of cooperation” between the House of
World

US Boy Scouts scandal

People's Journal
WASHINGTON, Nov 17, 2020 (AFP) - Almost 100,000 victims of sexual abuse that took place in the Boy Scouts of
Nation

70% of PH Covid Cases Recovered

People's Tonight
THE increasing number of patients recovering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is proof that the country's healthcare system is improving amid
Provincial

2 NPA members yield in Cagayan

Alfred P. Dalizon
CAGAYAN Police Provincial Office director, Colonel Ariel N. Quilang yesterday announced the surrender of two New People’s Army members in