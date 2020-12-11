Final House okay of 2020 budget extension seen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A measure that seeks to extend the validity of the 2020 national budget is expected to be approved on final reading next week.

Included as priority measure, the House Bill 6656 has passed second reading approval.

The bill authorizes government to utilize the 2020 national budget until the end of 2021 in order to bolster efforts to resuscitate the economy that has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress will go on Christmas break starting December 19.

One of the authors, ACT-CIS Rep. Eric Go Yap, chairman of the House committee on appropriations, said they expect the President to also sign this into law before yearend.

Based on the proposal, the validity of the 2020 national budget will be extended until December 2021.

According to Yap, the approval of the HB 6656 is vital in ensuring the success of government’s efforts to help te economy regain its pre-COVID form.

HB 6656 will amend the general provisions of Republic Act 11456 or the 2020 General Appropriations Act by extending its validity for an additional year, instead of the original December 31, 2020.

Section 60 of the 2020 GAA will be amended to extend the effectivity of this provision until Dec 31, 2021.

“To support the economic stimulus efforts of the government, infrastructure projects funded under the FY 2020 GAA that have been subjected to the procurement process shall be issued corresponding special allotment release orders by the Department if Budget and Management subject to budgeting, accounting,” read the proposed amendment.

Publication Source : People's Journal