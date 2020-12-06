Home>News>Nation>Finland Embassy in PH reopens after 8 years

Finland Embassy in PH reopens after 8 years

People's Tonight4

THE Embassy of Finland in the Philippines reopened after eight years to further enhance the bilateral relations between Manila and Helsinki.

Finnish Ambassador Juha Markus Pyykkö paid a courtesy call on Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin, Jr. two days following the Finnish Ambassador’s presentation of credentials to President Rodrigo Duterte at the Malacañang Palace.

Both discussed several areas of cooperation ranging from the economic aspects of Philippines-Finland relations, tourism cooperation and education cooperation, as well as other regional and international issues.

Locsin expressed hope that the diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Finland will be further enhanced with the reopening of the Embassy of Finland in the Philippines under the leadership of Pyykkö.

Pyykkö is the first resident ambassador of Finland to the Philippines since Finland closed its embassy in Manila in 2012.

During the interim, Finland was represented in the Philippines by its non-resident ambassador based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

