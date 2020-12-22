Firm donates P4M to PRC for Ulysses victims, evacuees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TO address the needs of families affected by Typhoon Ulysses in Luzon, P4 million in cash has been donated by a life science company to the Philippine Red Cross (PRC).

Vinit Jindal, Managing Director for Bayer Philippines, Inc. said the cash donation will be used by the PRC to address the needs of families in evacuation centers and typhoon-affected areas.

“We recognize how this tragic event left thousands of families homeless and, for some, their source of income from farming stripped away. The support could add to PRC’s current efforts in distributing food and medicine and help communities get back to their normal lives,” Jindal said.

The PRC is one of the key organizations actively aiding families whose homes were either partially or totally damaged by flooding from the typhoon.

PRC Chairman and CEO Senator Richard Gordon, on the other hand, said that this act of generosity from Bayer clearly shows how the private sector is going beyond merely doing business by helping people in need during their challenging times.

“On behalf of the staff and volunteers of the Philippine Red Cross, we thank Bayer for the humanitarian aid. We will make sure that this goes directly to the most vulnerable families who are still recovering from Typhoon Ulysses,” Gordon saod.

As a life science company, Bayer provides solutions in pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and in agriculture. “As our company vision is ‘health for all, hunger for none’, this effort is closely linked to what we desire to achieve both as an organization and as individuals,” added Jindal.

Bayer has been active in the farming sector with its seed and crop protection products and technical assistance to help improve farm productivity and incomes. Company representatives witnessed how farmers’ livelihood were wiped out by severe flooding in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Bicol regions.

Bayer employees came up with their own donation drive for selected towns and they provided essential needs to bring hope for farming families situated there. On top of the Php 4 million donation from the company, employees were able to contribute more than P160,000 through its own fund campaign.

Publication Source : People's Tonight