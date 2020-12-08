Home>News>Nation>Pampanga trader seeks PRO3’s protection vs killer

‘Gawa na ang balang papatay sa akin’

A REAL estate businessman in Angeles City, Pampanga has sought protection from the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) against a person who tried to kill him last February.

Pampanga-based businessman Jeffrey Dizon personally met recently with Brig. Gen. Valeriano De Leon to ask for police protection for himself and his family, saying that the threat on his life persists.

Dizon also increased the P3 million reward to P3.2 million for any information that would lead to the capture of the assassin and the mastermind behind the slay try.

These are following numbers that a reliable informant can contact: 09334307923, 09084868197, and 09279977910.

Dizon said he was shot outside his residence in this city last February 29 but the shooter missed. Last November 7, he said a man and a woman sat beside him and his daughter inside a restaurant and took their video and photos.

The businessman added there were several instances they were followed by suspicious-looking persons. The PRO3 chief has assigned a team to look into the request for protection.

I am a survivor of an attempted assassination last February 29, 2020 which took place just outside of my home residence in Angeles City and has recently been followed by unknown people on several occasion but more recently was on November 7, 2020 where me, my daughter and one office staff member were together having a meal at a popular restaurant in Angeles City,” Dizon said.

Dizon revealed he has already reported the incidents to the police, who told him that it could be “pre-attack indicators.

Citing police investigators, Dizon said that the holes found in his residence were made by ammunition from an Armalite rifle.

I do not know who is trying to kill me and I do not have enemies. I have no suspect at the moment,” he said.

