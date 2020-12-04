Go aids ex-rebs in Valencia City

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Office of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go sent assistance to 160 former communist rebels who surrendered under the government’s End Local Communist Armed Conflict Program.

The distribution activity was held at the Valencia City Gymnasium, Valencia City, Bukidnon.

In a video call to the former rebels, Go assured the former rebels that he and President Rodrigo Duterte are always willing to provide additional help they may need to start their lives anew. He also asked them to help their fellow Filipinos in the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kung ano ang aking maitutulong sa inyo at upang maging tulay n’yo rin kay Presidente Duterte, kami ni Presidente Duterte, kung anong ikakaayos sa lahat ay gagawin namin,” Go assured.

“Basta tayo, Pilipino tayo, magsama-sama tayo, lalo na sa panahon ng krisis. Kailangan mag-uban ta, sa Tagalog pa, magkaisa tayo. Sino lang ba ang magtutulungan kung hindi kapwa natin Pilipino?” he added.

The beneficiaries were provided each a meal, food pack, masks and face shields, vitamins and medicine packs. Selected former rebels also received bicycles for easy commuting to work amid limited public transportation options. Others were given tablets for their children to use in the online classes being implemented under the new blended learning approach.

The activity was conducted while strictly complying with the necessary health and safety protocols to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

“Mayroon tayong pinadala na grocery packs. Lahat ay makakatanggap. Nagpadala rin tayo ng mga vitamins. Inumin ninyo ito, pampalakas ng resistensya. Mayroon rin akong ipinadala na medicine packs d’yan at bisikleta,” Go said.

“Mayroon din ako d’yan pinadala na computer tablets para sa inyong mga anak, magagamit nila sa pag-aaral,” he added.

The senator also reminded them to comply with the government’s health protocols to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

“Mag-social distancing, mask at maghugas ng mga kamay at, kung hindi naman kinakailangan, ‘wag munang magsipagpasyal kahit saan,” reminded Go.

“‘Wag kayong mag-alala, kapag mayroon nang safe na vaccine na pwedeng iturok sa mga Pilipino, uunahin namin ang mga mahihirap. Ako, gusto ko rin kayong yakapin pero marami pang bawal sa panahon ngayon,” he added.