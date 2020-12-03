Home>News>Nation>Go: Armed struggle not way to achieve positive change

Go: Armed struggle not way to achieve positive change

People's Tonight4

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go defended President Rodrigo Duterte’s statements denying the government is red-tagging Makabayan bloc organizations, saying that the latter is privy to several pieces of information about Leftist groups given his experiences as former mayor of Davao City.

Maraming alam si Pangulong Duterte, dati siyang mayor ng Davao City. Kami po, magkasama kami for the past 22 years. Talagang alam namin kung sino ang talagang may linya — sa Left,” Go said during an ambush interview right after personally leading the distribution of emergency assistance to fire victims in Quezon City.

Go added that Duterte is telling the truth, saying, “Kung ano po ang sinabi ni Pangulong Duterte, totoo po ‘yun. Witness po s’ya sa mga bagay na ‘yan. ‘Wag na po tayong magmaang-maangan pa.

During his weekly Talk to the People address on Monday, Duterte denied the government is red-tagging Makabayan bloc organizations but, instead, is identifying these groups and their dynamics with the CPP-NPA.

The President also mentioned that he trusts the military’s assertion that the groups are mere fronts of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

We are not red-tagging you. We are identifying you as members in a grand conspiracy comprising all the legal fronts that you have organized headed by NDF (National Democratic Front) and Communist Party of the Philippines,” Duterte said.

Denouncing their acts, Duterte added that the movement is only bent on destroying the country’s democratic institutions.

May mga ilang tao na nanggaling sa inyong kampo na openly attacked you, not only criticized, for your sheer brutality in this communal war,” Duterte previously said.

The chief executive also warned the Lumads should they continue to pursue their ties with the rebel group.

Meanwhile, Go said that he personally does not want to see Filipinos killing each other, adding that an armed struggle is not the solution to achieving lasting peace.

Ako naman, personally ayokong nagkakapatayan ang Pilipino laban sa kapwa Pilipino, nasasaktan po ako,” he said. “‘Di po nadadaan sa armed struggle ‘yan at kung gusto n’yo talaga ng totoo at maayos na pagbabago na makakabuti sa bawat Pilipino, tigilan n’yo na ang armadong pakikibaka,” he ended.

Suggested Articles
Nation

Ulysses now a typhoon

People's Tonight
TROPICAL Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 was raised over some parts of Luzon as "Ulysses" intensified into a typhoon
Bong bong Marcos
Former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.
Nation

OSG to Leonen: ‘inhibit now’

Hector Lawas
THE Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) has filed an “omnibus motion” before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) asking for
Bong Go
Nation

Pahirap sa magsasaka, rice smuggling binira ni Bong Go

People's Tonight
INUPAKAN ni Senator Christopher “Bong” Go ang patuloy na smuggling ng bigas sa bansa na nagpapahirap sa ating mga magsasaka.
Miscellaneous

Aid for Ulysses victims

Jonjon Reyes
Officers of the Philippine-Fujian General Business Association led by President Andy Co, together tje group’s members and officials namely Vice