Go: Campaign vs illegal drugs to remain relentless

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go stood firm that there is no let up in the government’s campaign against the illegal drugs even if the country is currently facing challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview after personally witnessing the launch of a Malasakit Center at the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center in San Fernando City, La Union, Go assured that government’s efforts against the illegal drugs in the country will continue until the end of his and President Rodrigo Duterte’s terms as public servants.

“Ulitin ko, ang kampanya namin ni Pangulong Duterte laban sa iligal na droga ay tuloy-tuloy po ‘yan hanggang sa huling araw ng kaniyang termino, hanggang sa huling araw ng aking termino. Lalabanan po namin ang droga,” Go said.

Go also shared that he recently accompanied the President during the destruction of billions worth of contrabands, including shabu, in Trece Martires City, Cavite last Thursday.

“Magkasama kami ni Pangulo. Inumpisahan po ang pagsunog o pag-destroy ng mahigit seven billion pesos na halaga ng shabu,” he said.

During the event, Duterte said the move to destroy the seized illegal drug is an “affirmation of our determination to put an end to this menace that has caused miserable harm to millions of individual users”. The President also pointed out that a “family becomes totally dysfunctional” when one member is affected by drugs.”

Duterte also acknowledged the contributions of the law enforcement agencies for doing their jobs and supporting the intensified campaign against illegal drugs because they “understand the problem” and “worry about their country”.

“Together, let us make a drug-free Philippines, the greatest legacy we can live behind to our children and the succeeding generations,” Duterte said during his speech.

Meanwhile, Go urged the public not to engage in any illegal drug activities, as it will only bring harm to them and will only destroy their family.

“Paalala ko lang sa mga kababayan natin: kapag pumasok kayo sa droga, ang isang paa n’yo nasa hukay na. Delikado po, ‘wag n’yo po sayangin, aksayahin ang inyong pera, ang inyong panahon sa droga,” Go reminded Filipinos.

“Ibili n’yo na lang po ng pagkain. Baon sa inyong mga anak, kesa ibili ng droga, ‘wag n’yo pong sayangin,” he added.

Go also assured that the government has also prioritized rehabilitation programs to those who wish to reform themselves.

“Sa gustong mag bagong buhay, nandito po ang gobyerno, may rehabilitation centers tayo na handang tumulong sa inyo para makapag bagong buhay kayo, ‘wag lang kayong pumasok sa droga,” he said.

To further strengthen the government’s campaign against illegal drugs, Go filed during the start of the 18th Congress Senate Bill No. 399 which seeks to establish a drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation center in every province nationwide. If passed into law, the center will be tasked to provide care, treatment, and accommodation to persons found to be drug dependents.