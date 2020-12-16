Go expresses reservations on pilot testing of F2F classes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go expressed his reservations on the planned pilot testing of face-to-face classes by the Department of Education in areas that will be considered as low-risk for COVID-19 in January 2021.

During an interview right after he led the distribution of assistance to fire victims in Muntinlupa City, Go said he still prefers the postponement of the conduct of face-to-face classes until vaccines that are proven safe and effective are available for the public.

“Ako naman po personally, ‘no (safe) vaccine, no face-to-face classes’ pa rin po. Kasi po, pag meron naging positibo diyan na isa, back to square one, back to zero na naman tayo at panibagong contact tracing na naman,” he said.

“Iilang buwan na lang po magsasara na (ang) school year. Antayin na lang sana natin na meron nang safe na vaccine para unti-unti makapag-adjust na tayo sa normal nating pamumuhay,” he added.

Go is also skeptical that parents will consent to their children attending physical classes while an ongoing pandemic still exists in the country.

“Pangalawa, kung sabihin nila kailangan ng consent po ng magulang. Sa tingin niyo ba may mga magulang na magbibigay ng (consent)?” said Go.

“Halimbawa, singkwenta sa isang classroom, ang magbibigay pa ng consent eh iisa lang po o dalawa lang po o baka mas maraming matakot na magbigay ng (consent) na papasukin po ang kanilang mga anak,” he added.

Go then urged DepEd to study and reconsider their stand, saying, “Siguro, dapat pag-aralan muna, hindi naman po sa ayaw ko o kumokontra ako sa proposal ng ating DepEd. Sana pag-aralan muna natin ng mabuti dahil nakataya dito ang buhay ng bawat bata at bawat Pilipino.”

He further emphasized that in every decision that the government should make, the lives of Filipinos must be prioritized and protected.

“Hindi lang naman po (buhay) ng estudyante natin. Pag-aralan mabuti dahil para sa akin — a life lost is a life lost forever. Pag meron pong namatay diyan, hindi na po natin maibabalik,” he stressed.

Go emphasized that while it is important for education to continue, the necessary precautions and risks must be taken into consideration.

“Ang importante po sa atin hindi maantala ‘yung pag-aaral ng mga bata, tuloy-tuloy po, sabi ko nga huwag na sana ibagsak. Pumasa sila next grade level at tuloy-tuloy po ang kanilang pag-aaral… marahil po ay baka pag unti-unti naging normal ang sitwasyon, maaaring puwede na natin buksan,” he said.

Huwag lang po sana (madaliin) dahil para sa akin, kung wala pang safe na vaccine na ituturok sa Pilipino, huwag muna ‘yung face-to-face classes,” he added.