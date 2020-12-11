Go tells public it’s too early to celebrate, urges Filipinos to pray for a better new year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SENATOR and chair of the Senate Committee on Health Christopher “Bong” Go issued a clear reminder to the public that it is “too early to celebrate” during the holiday season without risking the spread of the COVID-19 virus to oneself and one’s loved ones.

“Ngayong Pasko, mag-ingat tayo. Huwag muna magkumpyansa, ‘wag muna mag-party. Lampasan natin ang pandemya para makapag-celebrate tayo ng maayos sa susunod na taon,” he pleaded during a radio interview.

Go explained the initial success in controlling the outbreak was made possible by people’s commitment to act responsibly by following the health and safety protocols issued by government, which includes social distancing.

He urged everyone to continue strictly adhering to the protocols in order to maintain the gains made in controlling the extent of the outbreak and to skip large gatherings.

“Kesa magpumilit kayo baka di na kayo abutan ng susunod na Pasko. Isipin niyong mabuti ang inyong kapakanan. Ginagawa po ng gobyerno ang lahat, sumunod lang kayo. Nagiging epektibo po pag sumunod tayo sa [social] distancing. Too early to celebrate ngayon na wala pa pong vaccine na naituturok dito sa ating bansa,” continued Go.

“Pumili [kayo]: mag-celebrate kayo ng Pasko ngayon pero magkasakit kayo dahil nagkumpol-kumpol kayo o mag-celebrate ng Pasko sa susunod na taon [kung kailan] na nalagpasan na natin ang pandemyang ito?” he demanded.

The senator asked people to carefully consider how their actions may affect others, particularly those who are at higher risk. Health experts are in agreement that the safest way to celebrate Christmas and welcome the New Year is to stay at home and celebrate with the people one already lives with.

Go acknowledged that many want to spend the holidays with their families after a difficult year but he encouraged everyone remain vigilant and be patient.

He reassured that the government, under the leadership of President Rodrigo Duterte, is doing everything to have safe, effective and sufficient COVID-19 vaccines so people could quickly return to their normal lives.

“Huwag kayo mawalan ng pag-asa. Kapit lang tayo, mga kababayan ko. Nandyan naman ang gobyerno, si Pangulong Duterte naman po ay andyan. Sa abot ng aming makakaya, tutulong kami sa inyo,” he vowed, before urging Filipinos to celebrate the holidays by strengthening their faith and praying for a better new year.

“Dasal muna tayo ngayong Paskong ito. Marahil sinusubukan ng Panginoon ang ating pananampalataya sa kanya. Better ngayong Pasko, paigtingin natin ang pananampalataya and magdasal tayo for a better year next year. Ibig sabihin, mayroon namang light at the end of the tunnel. Magtulungan lang tayo. Sino bang magtutulungan kundi tayo lang po?,” he finally said.