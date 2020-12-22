Home>News>Nation>Gov’t eyes to sign deal for 20M vaccines by end-Dec

Gov’t eyes to sign deal for 20M vaccines by end-Dec

People's Tonight8

THE government is eyeing to sign a deal for the procurement of another 20 million doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine by the end of December, National Policy Against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Monday night.

Baka (maybe) this coming next week, either December 28 or 29, inaantay lang po namin ‘yung — ‘yung (we are just waiting for) Ministry of Health Regulatory Authorization ng U.K. at puwede na po naming pirmahan ‘yung ano po, ‘yung kontrata (of United Kingdom and we could sign the contract),” Galvez said during the public briefing of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Galvez said out of the 20 million doses of vaccine, around 10 million will be allocated for local government units (LGUs) and the private sector.

Galvez also reported a positive outcome of the government’s negotiation with pharmaceutical companies to secure Covid-19 vaccines.

Ang naging positive result po nito ‘yung mga may-ari po ng kumpanya at saka po ‘yung mga (The results are positive with those company owners and) country [representatives], they agree on strong support on non-profit–no loss concept,” he said.

They also agreed to negotiate the COVID-19 vaccine at a lower price, he added.

Katulad po nung ginawa ng AstraZeneca (As what the AstraZeneca did,) that they pegged their price to only five dollars a shot or more or less, siguro po mga aabot lang po ng 500 pesos po na sa dalawang shot na po iyon (I think it will only cost PHP500 per two shots of vaccine),” Galvez said.

With his talks with the country representative of the Serum Institute of India, a manufacturer of immunobiological drugs, Galvez said the company committed to comply with the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 9184 also known as Government Procurement Reform Act.

Galvez said the government expects to get 30 million doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

The government targets to vaccinate about 60 million Filipinos by the second and third quarter of 2021, Galvez said. Philippine News Agency

Suggested Articles
Nation

DPWH completes isolation, COVID facilities in metro

Lee Ann P. Ducusin
WITH the National Capital Region still recording the highest cases, the Department of Public Works and Highways fast-tracked the completion
Camille Villar
Deputy Majority Leader at Las Piñas City Rep. Camille Villar
Nation

44 NP solons solid suporta kay Velasco

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
SOLIDO ang suporta ng 44 kongresista ng Nacionalista Party (NP) sa liderato ni Speaker Lord Allan Velasco kasabay ng pahayag
Nation

46K contact tracers deployed in LGUs to fight COVID-19

Jun I. Legaspi
THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) confirmed that “an army of 46,338 contact tracers (CTs),” a few
Metro

P1M drugs, guns seized in Parañaque

Alfred P. Dalizon
OVER P1 million worth of the designer drug called ‘Ecstasy’, high-grade marijuana and suspected cocaine and two firearms were seized