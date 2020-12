Grab driver tiklo sa shabu

Expressing his gratitude over the successful repatriation of Malik Darimbang, an overseas Filipino worker who was stuck in Saudi Arabia for six years due to a legal battle, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Friday, December 18, met with Darimbang and renewed his push for the passage of his priority bill creating the Department of Overseas Filipinos (DOFil).

