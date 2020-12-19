GSIS grants LGUs, jails P6.5M to help fight COVID

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A total of P6.5 million assistance will be given to 16 local isolation and treatment areas in select local government units (LGUs) and jail facilities in the country to beef up the much needed medical supplies and other needed equipment in the fight against the infection of COVID-19 cases.

According to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the cash assistance is under the GSIS’ Adopt a Ligtas COVID Center program aimed at helping said facilities against the deadly disease.

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) recently signed a memorandum of agreement with the DILG, LGUs, and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) for the provision of P500,000 to each of the 16 recipient Ligtas COVID centers.

Named recipients are one in Cagayan Valley; one in Central Visayas; two in Central Luzon, two in CALABARZON, two Northern Mindanao; and five from the National Capital Region (NCR).

The remaining three are BJMP facilities are the New Quezon City Jail, the New San Fernando City Jail in Pampanga, and the Zamboanga City Jail.

DILG Undersecretary and Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said that each of them receive P500,000 assistance as part of the GSIS’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

“The DILG greatly appreciates the generous contribution of the GSIS to the efforts of the LGUs and the BJMP in stopping the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 virus,” said Malaya who represented DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año during the signing.

Malaya said that with this support, the recipient LIGTAS centers will be able to serve more, keeping in mind the BIDA ang May Disiplina minimum health standards promoted by the DILG and DOH, in tandem with the contact tracers hired by the Department.

Apart from the much needed medical supplies, the P500,000 allocation per Ligtas COVID Center will be used to beef up isolation facilities, procurement of PPEs, and other needs of these centers.

Malaya said the Department is pleased that many national government agencies have extended their financial and technical support to LGUs nationwide, recognizing the importance of aligning local disease prevention and control with the IATF directives.

“However, the fight is not yet won, not yet as the dreaded second wave is just around the corner. I urge all of you to renew the culture of discipline, and to continue being the matitino, mahuhusay, at maaasahang public servants.” Malaya said. Joel dela Torre