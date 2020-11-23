GSIS retains ISO certification amid pandemic — Macasaet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STATE pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) maintained the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 certification of its major processes after the remote surveillance audit last November 4.

TÜV Rheinland Philippines Inc. (TUV-R), one of the leading third-party ISO certifying bodies in the country, recommended the ISO recertification of the following major GSIS processes immediately following the whole-day remote audit: loans, membership administration, maturity claims, funeral benefit claims, motor vehicle claim, data center facilities management, and marketing of non-life insurance.

It was the first ever virtual ISO audit conducted in GSIS since the pension fund’s bid for ISO certification in 2015.

“Managing to sustain an ISO certification in the face of a life-changing pandemic is a remarkable achievement. And doing it consistently for six years is no longer a mere act but a way of life. This means that through the years, the men and women of GSIS have maintained world-class service and professionalism despite the difficulties and uncertainties of the times. I am truly proud of the GSIS Team’s unwavering commitment and dedication,“ said GSIS President and General manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.

GSIS initially obtained its first ISO certification in 2015 when the certifying body conferred the ISO 9001:2008 for the pension fund’s quality management system (QMS) on loans processing. In 2016, GSIS gained ISO recertification for its loans processing system under the updated version, ISO 9001:2015.

In the same year, the scope of certification was expanded to include membership administration. The two processes were recertified in 2017 when maturity claims and motor vehicle claims processing were included for the first time.

By 2018, all four processes, plus the data center facilities management, have been certified. Funeral benefit and marketing of non-life insurance were the latest processes to be ISO-certified in 2019.

“We assure our members and pensioners that we will cultivate the culture of excellence that we have nourished for several years and use it to adapt to the future challenges ahead with their welfare as our key priority,” said Macasaet.