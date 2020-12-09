Guevarra expresses sadness over anti-terror chief’s death

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JUSTICE Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday expressed sadness over the death of National Bureau of Investigation Counter Terrorism Division (CTD) chief Raoul Manguerra inside his office last Tuesday morning.

“One thing is sure, the DOJ (Department of Justice) and the NBI have suffered another major loss. Chief Manguerra was the head of the anti-terrorist division of the NBI that was responsible for the arrest of scores of Abu Sayaf fighters throughout the country, including in Metro Manila, ” Guevarra said in a statement.

The NBI is an attached agency of the DOJ.

On Tuesday night, NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin confirmed Manguerra’s death.

“Chief Manguerra died of a gunshot wound inside his office at the CTD.

The NBI is in a deep state of mourning.

We condole with the family, relatives and friends of Chief Manguerra.”

“The Director (NBI Officer-In-Charge Eric Distor) has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident including a lockdown on the NBI premises immediately after the incident,” Lavin said.

The Manila Police District said Manguerra was rushed to the Manila Doctors Hospital by his driver and an employee after they heard a gunshot inside his office.

Manguerra had a “gunshot wound in the abdomen” and was declared dead on arrival, police said.

Publication Source : People's Tonight