Guevarra: Technology can combat human trafficking

JUSTICE Secretary Menardo Guevarra said that modern technology can be used to stop or at least lessen human trafficking in the country.

“There is a realization and consensus among stakeholders that developments in technology that have spawned new ways of committing trafficking can also be harnessed and utilized to respond to trafficking,” Guevarra told participants of the 6th Manila International Dialogue on the International Day against Human Trafficking.

The event was held online amid the coronavirus outbreak now sweeping the country and the rest of the world.

Furthermore, Guevarra announced that more information technology companies are joining the fight to end human trafficking.

According to Guevara, these companies have started developing computer programs and tools in a collective effort to stop the global menace.

“As 2020 comes to a close, we are gaining a better understanding of what a global response to trafficking will look like in this decade and beyond,” Guevarra continued.

While he admitted that human traffickers “appear” one step ahead of authorities, Guevarra said “the growing network of private sector engagement in this initiative (to stop human trafficking) is highly encouraging.”

“While we note and acknowledge that technological gaps still exist, the criminal justice response to trafficking has slowly adapted and accommodated new possibilities of carrying out its mandate,” he said.

Publication Source : People's Tonight