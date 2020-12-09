Home>News>Nation>Helper, pinned between trailer, post; dies

Edd Reyes7

A 27-YEAR-OLD helper died when he was pinned between a skeletal trailer and a motor pool steel post inside the NCT container yard Wednesday before dawn in Caloocan City.

Darwin Naguit, of Kamagong Street, Bgy. Sta Clara, Sta. Maria, Bulacan succumbed to severe head and body injuries while undergoing treatment at the company’s mercy institution.

Caloocan police traffic investigator P/Cpl. Joemar Panigbatan said that prior to the incident, a tractor head with trailer, driven by Juezan Rosales, 47, of Parola Compound, Tondo, Manila, was moving forward inside the NCT container yard located at Dagat-dagatan Avenue Extension, Barangay 28 at around 3:45 a.m. to wait for his turn to load the container when its rear left container lock portion accidentally hit a parked skeletal trailer.

Due to the impact, the skeletal trailer moved forward and hit the victim who was at the time walking in front of the vehicle,

The skeletal trailer continued to move forward and dragged Naguit until it hit the steel post.

Caloocan police chief P/Col. Samuel Mina said Rosales was presented for inquest proceedings before the Caloocan City Prosecutor’s Office on charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
