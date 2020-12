Hinabol ni Kamatayan

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, gets his first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by HN Samantha Alvarez at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on December 14, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. The United States kicked off a mass vaccination drive hoping to turn the tide on the world's biggest coronavirus outbreak, as the country's death toll neared a staggering 300,000. Manuel Balce Ceneta / POOL / AFP