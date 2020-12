‘Holiday lockdown’ fake news’ — Go

Photo shows House Speaker Lord Alan Velasco (2nd left),House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez (left),Ako Bicol Party List Rep Alfredo Garbin Jr.(2nd right) and Cebu City Rep.Rodrigo Abellanosa (right) during the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree at the main lobby of the House of Representatives Monday night. Photo courtesy of JUN CABASAG

Velasco, Romualdez lead lighting of House Xmas tree