House eyes P50M for vaccines

Lord Allan Velasco
SPEAKER Lord Allan Velasco announced that the House of Representatives will be allocating at least P50 million for the procurement of vaccines for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Among those to be given vaccines, once available, are House employees, media covering the Lower Chamber and their immediate families, at least five members.

“We are looking at P50 million to be allotted for vaccines. The immediate family members will be applied also to Congress media,” Velasco told House media.

The funds will be coming from the internal budget, Velasco said.

“We have decided that for the normalcy of business in Congress, we’ve decided to set aside a certain amount for the vaccines, for purchasing of vaccines for our employees times five,” Velasco said.

“So five of their immediate family members will be included, mainly because we want the legislative mill to be grinding,” he added.

The House is eyeing to distribute either Aztra Zeneca or Sinovac for the immunization program.

House members are given second priority, the Speaker said.

“We’ll start to get the vaccines first for the employees and the media and their families. And kung may natira, then that’s the time we use them for the House members and also five of the immediate members of their family,” he added.

The Lower Chamber recorded 98 new cases COVID-19 when it conducted mass testing last month.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Jester P. Manalastas

