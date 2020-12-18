House leader defends Speaker against critic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEPUTY Speaker and Buhay party-list Rep. Lito Atienza slammed Anakalusugan Rep. Mike Defensor for his attacks against Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Atienza said calling Velasco “worst” is showing disrespect to the position of Speaker which is the fourth highest in government.

He also pointed out that Defensor should have resigned when Velasco was elected as Speaker, out of delicadeza being an ally of former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

Earlier, Defensor called Velasco “the worst” for removing him as chairman of the House committee on public accounts without telling him in person.

Atienza said allies of the Speaker were surprised Defensor complained that he was not informed of the plan to remove him as chairman of the powerful House Committee on Public Accounts

According to Atienza most of them were anticipating Defensor’s resignation immediately upon Velasco’s assumption as Speaker last October because this is the “most honorable thing to do under the circumstances.”

“Some people have lost their political sense of delicadeza. They made their choice, they must realize that they cannot have the best of both worlds,” Atienza said.

“They did every trick in the book, even the dirty ones but they lost. The most decent thing to do after a crushing defeat is to resign,” Atienza stressed.

Atienza noted that Defensor has been tagged as the brains behind the move to oust Deputy Speaker and 1Pacman Partylist Rep. Mikee Romero as president of the Partylist Coalition Foundation Inc., allegedly as part of the plot to disable the Velasco camp.

Currently assigned as deputy speaker for political affairs, Romero was believed to be among the top strategists in Velasco’s speakership bid.

Atienza recalled that it was Defensor who called the House plenary to vote on whether or not Cayetano should be allowed to resign as speaker last September.

Before the adjournment for Holiday break, Defensor was replaced by Probinsyano Ako Partylist Rep. Jose “Bonito” Singson Jr.

Defensor in a statement accused Velasco of keeping this leadership decision move from him, saying that this act demonstrated the Speaker’s “arrogance and unprofessionalism.”

Aside from Defensor, four other allies of Cayetano were removed as Deputy Speakers — Reps. LRay Villafuerte, Dan Fernandez; Raneo Abu and Fredenil Castro.

Publication Source : People's Journal