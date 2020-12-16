House panel chair hits ICC report on Duterte war on drugs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE chairman of the House committee on dangerous drugs on Wednesday said he finds the report of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on President Rodrigo “Rody” Duterte’s war on drugs to be grossly wanting from facts and full of propaganda.

“While the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor calls its information browsing as ‘reasonable basis’, the report seems more like a propaganda against President Duterte, who enjoys the satisfactory rating and support of more than 91% of the Filipinos based on the latest survey. How can there be reasonable basis when Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda admits that she has yet to ‘open an investigation into the situation in the country in the first half on 2021”, said Barbers, panel chairman.

“Prosecutor Bensouda further admits that her study is based on ‘available information’, which obviously means information provided by the complainants. Clearly the story is one-sided and the findings premature at most,” Barbers said.

“If this is the quality of investigation that we expect from Prosecutor Bensouda, then we cannot expect justice at all. At best the report reflects her ‘reasonable bias’ against President Duterte”, Barbers added.

Publication Source : People's Tonight