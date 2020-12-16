Home>News>Nation>House panel chair hits ICC report on Duterte war on drugs

House panel chair hits ICC report on Duterte war on drugs

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco10
Rodrigo Duterte
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte

THE chairman of the House committee on dangerous drugs on Wednesday said he finds the report of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on President Rodrigo “Rody” Duterte’s war on drugs to be grossly wanting from facts and full of propaganda.

“While the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor calls its information browsing as ‘reasonable basis’, the report seems more like a propaganda against President Duterte, who enjoys the satisfactory rating and support of more than 91% of the Filipinos based on the latest survey. How can there be reasonable basis when Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda admits that she has yet to ‘open an investigation into the situation in the country in the first half on 2021”, said Barbers, panel chairman.

“Prosecutor Bensouda further admits that her study is based on ‘available information’, which obviously means information provided by the complainants. Clearly the story is one-sided and the findings premature at most,” Barbers said.

“If this is the quality of investigation that we expect from Prosecutor Bensouda, then we cannot expect justice at all. At best the report reflects her ‘reasonable bias’ against President Duterte”, Barbers added.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Ryan Ponce Pacpaco

Suggested Articles
Nation

Solon seeks to honor typhoon heroes

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
LAS Piñas Lone District Rep. Camille Villar has introduced a resolution honoring and commending heroic first responders who live the
Logo: YouTube
Events

YouTube reveals top trending videos and content creators of 2020 in the Philippines

Journal Online
MANILA, PHILIPPINES, December 2020 -- The year has been full of highs and lows, and Filipinos undoubtedly spent more time
Nation

Salceda prods senators on disaster dep’t okay

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
THERE is no reason for the Senate to reject President Rodrigo “Rody” Duterte’s request for Congress to pass a bill
Sanya Lopez
Sanya Lopez
Showbiz

Sanya so blessed under the pandemic

People's Journal
SANYA Lopez is very pleased with the positive comments she’s getting for her performance in the Metro filmfest entry, “Isa