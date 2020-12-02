Home>News>Nation>House to allocate funding for vaccination of 301 solons, others

House to allocate funding for vaccination of 301 solons, others

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco11

THE Velasco-Romualdez House-led leadership will allocate funding for the mass vaccination of 301 lawmakers and several thousands of secretariat and congressional staff once coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) vaccines become available.

“Mass vaccination is one of the thrust that Speaker Lord Allan Velasco wants to implement. Allocating funds for the purchase of vaccines is also one of our top priorities,” House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza told the hybrid weekly Ugnayan sa Batasan Majority News Forum hosted by dzME’s Ed Sarto in response to a reporter’s query.

Mendoza, a former Batangas congressman, also said that the 98 new COVID-19 cases was an offshoot of the first mass testing held at the House of Representatives upon instruction of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco to ensure the safety of employees.

“So our 98 cases is the updated one, and this is as of November 20. That is our total number of cases,” Mendoza said.

This is on top of the previously reported 93 COVID-19 cases in the House of Representatives since the counting started under the leadership of then Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

But he clarified that most of the new positive cases emanated from “community transmission” and not from the House of Representatives.

“Speaker Velasco initiated a mass testing because we wanted to know what the numbers really are. Previously, they conducted testing based only on symptoms. We did mass testing if only to be sure about the real situation,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza also said that the “next mass testing” will be conducted again next year before Congress resumes sessions on January 18.

“Speaker Velasco ordered the mass testing to ensure the health and safety of everyone in the Batasan Complex, while the legislative chamber carries out its constitutional duties amid the pandemic,” Mendoza said.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Ryan Ponce Pacpaco

Suggested Articles
Metro

I-ACT apprehends 6 colorum vehicles

Jun I. Legaspi
SIX colorum vehicles were apprehended and impounded by personnel of the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT), Task Force Alamid yesterday
Bonz Dolor
Governor Bonz Dolor (gitna) habang namimigay ng mga tablets sa mga mamamayan. Screen grab mula sa Facebook
Provincial

Dolor namahagi ng gamit paaralan sa Or. Mindoro

Jojo C. Magsombol
ORIENTAL Mindoro -- Namahagi kamakailan si Gov. Humerlito "Bonz' Dolor ng Android tablets para sa mga Grade 12 senior high
Nation

Speaker assures ‘fruitful’ special House session

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
SPEAKER Alan Peter Cayetano on Saturday gave assurance that the special session that President Rodrigo “Rosy” Duterte called for on
Isko Moreno
Mayor Isko Moreno discusses impounding operations woth MTPB chief Dennis Viaje. Photo by JERRY S. TAN
Metro

Isko commends MTPB for doing job

Itchie G. Cabayan
THE Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) was commended by Mayor Isko Moreno for doing its job no matter who