IATF bans Xmas caroling

People's Tonight13

CNN Philippines — The country’s coronavirus task force has prohibited traditional caroling this Christmas season to prevent the spread of COVID-19, an official said Wednesday.

Sinabi na ng IATF (inter-agency task force) na ang caroling ay talagang pinagbabawal natin,” National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a briefing.

Galvez added that members of the inter-agency task force will meet on Thursday regarding other measures that could be taken to prevent a surge in cases during the holiday season, which may be caused by parties and other gatherings.

He then urged the public to limit the number of attendees in holiday celebrations.

The Department of Health earlier said it is creating a contingency plan that will outline the responsibilities of concerned national and local officials once a “post-holiday season surge” happens in the country.

The country currently has 421,722 COVID-19 cases, with 386,792 recoveries and 8,185 deaths.

