Isa pang pison ninakaw sa Ecija

House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez and Tingog party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez: “Mr. Jude Acidre has shown his exemplary service to less fortunate people through worthy projects that touched so many lives under Tingog party-list. We hope that his skills will create positive change and further the interests of the Filipino people.”

Acidre elected 73rd JCI PH prexy