Isabela solon thanks Speaker on calamity fund

Jester P. Manalastas11

ISABELA Rep. Faustino “Inno” Dy expressed support for the move to augment the calamity fund for 2021.

Dy thanked Speaker Lord Allan Velasco for seeking P5 billion more for the calamity fund.

The district of Dy was seriously affected by massive flooding during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

Speaker Velasco said the House contingent will propose during the bicameral conference to hike the calamity fund amounting to P20 billion.

The latest NDRRMC report has pegged infrastructure damage caused by Typhoon Ulysses at P8.69 billion, while the cost of damage to agriculture has been pegged at P4.21 billion.

Dy stressed that the same report indicated that among areas hit by Typhoon Ulysses, Cagayan Valley suffered the greatest damage to infrastructure at P4.95 billion, as well as the second-highest damage to agriculture at P1.1 billion.

“Kaya kailangan talaga ng mga kababayan namin sa Isabela ng tulong mula sa national government, and we are very grateful that the Speaker has answered our pleas for help,” Dy said.

Dy called on his colleagues in the House to provide additional assistance for Isabela, and urged the House leadership to earmark allocations to aid Isabela and other heavily-damaged areas “so that we will be able to help our kababayan in the North rebuild, recover, and rebound from the damage caused by Typhoon Ulysses.”

Following the Speaker’s proposal to augment the P20 billion-peso calamity fund by five billion pesos, the freshman lawmaker said he was optimistic “that the House’s Senate counterparts in the bicam will be amenable to the proposal, as it is clear how critical it is to our country’s food security to rehabilitate and repair the damage caused by Typhoon Ulysses to the country’s food basket.”

Agriculture Secretary William Dar in an interview said that the country’s rice self-sufficiency had dropped from 93 percent to 89-90 percent after the DA assessed the damage wrought by typhoons.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Jester P. Manalastas

