ISO thumbs up for mining firm

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Marcventures Mining and Development Corporation (MMDC) has received its International Organization for Standardization (ISO) recertification for its Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015), Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015) and the migration from OHSAS 18001:2007 into ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety Management System).

All three certifications are a testament of the unified, streamlined, and high efficiency level of the business processes across MMDC’s management spectrum.

“At MMDC we are constantly challenged to come up with efficient measures to constantly improve our business processes to ensure occupational safety and environmental sustainability. We achieve this by working closely with the communities within the areas we operate,” MMDC Vice President for Compliance and Tenement Management Engr. Ramesh G. Paliza explained.

ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized quality management standard which specifies Quality Management System requirements focused on an organization’s ability to meet and improve upon customer satisfaction and Quality Requirements.

The ISO is an international standard-setting body composed of representatives from various national standards organizations. The organization promotes worldwide propriety, industrial and commercial standards.

The Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015) is the standard as an integral part of an organization’s efforts towards sustainable development and promotes it as a tool for improving overall performance.

The Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015) is an internationally agreed standard that sets out the requirements for an environmental management system. It helps organizations improve their environmental performance through more efficient use of resources and reduction of waste, gaining a competitive advantage and the trust of stakeholders. It also calls for the management of environmental aspects and ensures their conformity to compliance obligations while addressing risks associated with threats and opportunities.

The Occupational Health & Safety Management System (ISO 14001:2015) Certification is mandated to all mining contractors as per Department of Environment and Natural Resources Administrative Order No. 2015-07 otherwise known as Mandating Mining Contractors to Secure ISO 14001 Certification.

The NQA Philippines Inc. has also recommended MMDC to migrate from OHSAS 18001:2007 into ISO 45001:2018. This certification enables MMDC to provide safe and healthy workplaces by preventing work-related injury and ill health, as well as by proactively improving its occupational health and safety performance.

MMDC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of listed Marcventures Holdings Inc. (MHI), pioneered the planting of bamboo trees in Surigao del Sur as this would provide livelihood, huge environmental benefits, absorb greenhouse gases and protect the soil.

Earlier, MMDC and BenguetCorp Nickel Mines Inc. (BNMI), two of the country’s leading mining firms behind responsible extraction of minerals, expressed strong support for Environment Sec. Roy Cimatu’s call to provide additional areas for bamboo plantations as part of the Duterte administration’s post-coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) recovery efforts.

MMDC and BNMI welcomed the decision of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) requiring mining firms to double their areas allotted for bamboo plantations from 10 percent to 20 percent of the declared final mining area as part of the government’s economic recovery program amid the pandemic.

The DENR made the order through June 11, 2020 memorandum issued by Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) to all mining firms in the Philippines, one of the most highly mineralized countries in the world, titled “Establishment of Bamboo Plantation in Mining Areas” to address soil erosion, landslides and flooding which are common disasters in any mine site.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Journal