Law deans ‘ignored’ evidence vs Leonen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN official of the Filipino League of Advocates for Good Governance – Maharlika (FLAG – Maharlika) described the support of the 100 law deans and law professors to Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen as a collective act to hide the supposed wrongdoings of the magistrate.

Edwin Cordevilla, FLAG – Maharlika secretary – general said the deans and professors of schools of law in the country came up with a “blanket petition, an act of karuwagan [which they] signed [as an] attempt at concealing misbehavior and mis actions of Leonen”.

“Kawawa naman sila”, Cordevilla added.

Cordevilla’s statement was his reaction to the support by 100 deans and law professors from various law schools to Leonen after the latter was accused of “culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust.”

It could be recalled that Cordevilla’s “verified impeachment complaint” has contained how Leonen allegedly violated specific provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

Cordevilla accused Leonen of “culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust” by pointing at the provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

The statement of 100 law deans and law professors allegedly ignored the impeachment complaint of Cordevilla.

They expressed their “collective support” on Leonen by alleging that the complaint has “unsubstantiated and groundless allegations” against the magistrate.

“[The impeachment complaint] should be dismissed for utter lack of merit”, the group said.

They also accused the impeachment complaint as an act of “palpable assault on judicial independence”.

It was contained in Cordevilla’s complaint that Leonen’s failure to file his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Network (SALN) for 15 years, or 15 times, was a deliberate violation of Section 17, Article XI of the 1987 Constitution.

The case on Leonen’s failure to decide, or release his ponente, on 82 cases raffled off to him by the Supreme Court en banc was in violation of Section 15, Article VIII in relation to Section 16, Article III of the 1987 Constitution.

If the Constitution was not deliberately violated, Leonen had long released his ponente on each case, particularly on the 37 “aging” cases.

The House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal (HRET), which he heads, has not released its decision on the 34 electoral protests filed against the latter.

Cagayan de Oro Rep.Rufus Rodriguez said the impeachment act is the “single” legal way to boot out a Supreme Court magistrate and not through quo warranto petition.

Rodriguez, who is also a deputy speaker, stressed that his argument is based on the Constitution.

He admitted that Cordevilla’s complaint will be tackled by the House Committee on Justice by next year as the Congress is take a Christmas break by December 18.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight